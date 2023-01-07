Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,317,162 shares changing hands.

Denison Mines Trading Up 8.9 %

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 103.22% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.