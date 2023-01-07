Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.96

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.96 and traded as high as $39.08. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 98,119 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

