dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.70 million and approximately $228.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00450606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00031994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9977029 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $984.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

