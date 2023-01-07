Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

