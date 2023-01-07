Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 11.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $31.52 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

