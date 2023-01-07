Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.27. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

