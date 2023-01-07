DMG Group LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

