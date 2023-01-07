DMG Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

