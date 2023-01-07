DMG Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $218.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

