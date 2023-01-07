DMG Group LLC Has $521,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.25 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

