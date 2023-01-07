DMG Group LLC Has $700,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DMG Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.