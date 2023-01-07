DMG Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $3,711,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 454.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $30,595,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.64 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.