DMG Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FAST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

