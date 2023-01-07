DMG Group LLC Sells 8,663 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

