EAC Price Down 67.2% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 67.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $3,061.60 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00447099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01589726 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,502.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.