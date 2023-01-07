Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,339 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

