Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.45

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.45 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 48.88 ($0.59). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60), with a volume of 760,315 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £61.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.