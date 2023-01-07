eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $467.79 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $467.79 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00600536 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00255440 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040354 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,273,248,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,273,279,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.