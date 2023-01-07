eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $459.07 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $459.07 million and $5.14 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00598697 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00253610 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040187 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,273,604,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.