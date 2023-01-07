Edgecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.80 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.11 million and approximately $31.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00431372 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.01752361 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.36 or 0.30468657 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

