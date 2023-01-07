Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.14

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.14 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 128.90 ($1.55). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 613,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £732.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33.

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($26,746.99).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

