Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 1.5%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$47.30 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

