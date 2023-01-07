Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.16 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.16 billion and approximately $1.67 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $178.35 or 0.01054038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01662769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.31 or 0.30462293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.47422351 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,671,284.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

