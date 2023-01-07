Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.88

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.88 and traded as high as C$8.35. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 291,920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.98%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.