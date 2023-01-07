Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.75 million. Analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

