EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.05 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00005287 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $966.34 million and approximately $55.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,164,296 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

