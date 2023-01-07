EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Head to Head Analysis

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EQT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 3.99 -$1.16 billion $4.52 7.38 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

EQT has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 3 16 0 2.84 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $58.41, suggesting a potential upside of 75.20%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

EQT beats Atlas Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Atlas Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.