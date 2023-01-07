Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.92 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and $794,474.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00007044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,948.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00451950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00918973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00117612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00600763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00256312 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,436,364 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

