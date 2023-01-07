Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

