Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $357.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.