ETHPoW Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.53 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.26 or 0.00019238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $351.53 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.24674987 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $13,348,213.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

