Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $160.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,422 shares of company stock worth $26,753,386. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

