Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.73 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $135.73 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars.

