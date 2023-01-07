Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 6.7%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 113,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 45,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.