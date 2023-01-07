FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBB stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

