FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -73.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.