FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $719.02

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.02 ($8.66) and traded as high as GBX 775 ($9.34). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.28), with a volume of 79,041 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.34) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

FDM Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 721.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 757.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £833.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,543.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insider Activity

About FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($602.19).

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

