Fei USD (FEI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $423.18 million and $1.13 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00234728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99706467 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,156,369.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.