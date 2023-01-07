Fei USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.72 million and $1.15 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018775 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00234271 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99706467 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,156,369.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.