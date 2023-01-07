Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

