Financial Comparison: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.92 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.24 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.21 $2.86 million $1.96 6.58

Mexco Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Amplify Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

