Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 160 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.