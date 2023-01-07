Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 239,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 3.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

