Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6,525.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $234.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.37.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

