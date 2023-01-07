Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NYSE NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

