Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,917 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,180,467 shares in the company, valued at $112,587,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 190,067 shares of company stock worth $2,004,344 over the last three months. 45.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

VZIO stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

