Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

