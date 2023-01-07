Financial Survey: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 6.16 $164.41 million $3.19 23.74 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.74 $1.87 billion $10.04 15.90

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Power Integrations and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 2 0 2.33 NXP Semiconductors 0 8 6 1 2.53

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $78.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $187.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $3.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Power Integrations pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 27.00% 23.96% 21.37% NXP Semiconductors 20.62% 52.30% 16.79%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Power Integrations on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.