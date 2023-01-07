Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.75

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.75 and traded as high as C$33.95. Finning International shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 330,627 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Finning International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total value of C$165,402.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock worth $270,764.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

