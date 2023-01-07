First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 1,727 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 189.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 908,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 594,967 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 104.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

